Thales has been awarded a contract by airport management group, SEA (Società per azioni Esercizi Aeroportuali) to deliver an innovative digital platform solution that will support the group in enhancing operational efficiency.

The scalable digital platform will centralise and analyse large volumes of operational data to provide a real-time, accurate view of airport operations, and enable airport staff to react more effectively to unplanned events or incidents.

The solution will be deployed in Malpensa, the biggest Italian airport for freight transport, managing over 2.900 direct flights per week, and Linate, the Milan city airport just 8 kilometers from the Duomo serving 47 destinations through 18 airlines.

Thales will provide SEA with a digital platform for its Airport Operations Centres in Milano Linate and Milano Malpensa. With a combined 35 million passengers pre-pandemic, and a total of 173 global destinations, SEA is taking steps to optimise its operations by centralising a complete picture of airport operations.

Thales awarded a contract to enhance operational efficiency at Linate and Malpensa Airports in Milan ©SEA

Today's international airports are complex systems that need to be monitored to meet rigorous standards of security and reach the highest levels of performance, ensuring the continuity of their activities under any circumstances. SEA is committed to a process of continuous improvement and Thales is helping them on their roadmap towards smart airport operations by providing a suite of tools to integrate the information needed to manage the airport efficiently, to smooth collaboration among all stakeholders and ultimately to offer passengers a world-class experience.

To support SEA Airports in meeting this challenge, Thales has been awarded a contract for the delivery of an Airport Operations Plan solution that integrates SEA systems and data of the main processes that impact the management of the airport (airfield, terminal and accessibility).

Thales will provide SEA Airports with its AiRISE ShareView solution, a complete, scalable and innovative digital platform designed to master the complexity of centralised airport operations management.

The platform presents three main airport-oriented features:

a user-friendly, real-time map of the airport enabling a global situational awareness of individual services, making any intervention easier and immediate;

- a customisable dashboard with key performance indicators measuring specific operations, thus monitoring objectives and ultimately performance;

- and a workflow manager to automatise Standard Operating Procedures for processes relevant to the KPIs measured.

In our connected world, with the proliferation of information sources and sensors, operators face a tremendous increase in the volume of data they have to treat and analyse. The Thales platform will gather this large amount of data from several operational systems, and by providing a broad, accurate and reliable view of the real-time situation to all stakeholders, will enable them to react more effectively to unplanned operational events.

"We are extremely pleased to have been chosen as technological partner in such a key project for SEA Airports' digital transformation. Leveraging our airport solutions portfolio as well as the world class expertise in airport technologies implementation in complex projects, from New York JFK to Oman, Bahrain, Lyon and Geneva, we will provide SEA with a best-in-class operational solution tailored to their needs that will contribute to the operational improvement of SEA Airports." Marco Scarpa, Secure Communications and Information Systems Director, Thales Italia

