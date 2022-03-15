Two-year program for European university students will create new pipeline of product managers through hands-on experience with world's leading collaboration platform

Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today announced its new Associate Product Manager Program created to train and mentor university students in product management. Miro's Associate Product Manager (APM) program will begin in August 2022 and take place in the company's Amsterdam headquarters location alongside its world-class team of product managers.

"Product management is a discipline that is very close to our hearts here at Miro. Every one of our product teams includes a product manager because they are vital to evolving the platform to meet the needs of our users and customers," said Thor Mitchell, Miro's Head of Platform Product. "However, product management can be a challenging discipline to break into, particularly for young people, which is why we created a hands-on program with mentorship and training alongside some of our most talented product managers."

Applications for Miro's APM program are open to final year university students in Europe studying Computer Science or closely related disciplines, now until March 31, 2022. The candidates selected for the program will be working and learning across many of Miro's product teams over the course of two years to obtain experience in a variety of product management disciplines, including product strategy, product design, research, planning, and go-to-market (GTM). Associate Product Managers can expect to learn how to steer product development by honing their leadership, problem solving, and collaboration skills.

The creation of the APM program is a continuation of Miro's commitment to the health and growth of the Product Management community. Miro prides itself in investing heavily in product communities around the world, sponsoring events such as ProductCon, running its own Product meetups, and participating in conferences such as Product Management Festival and MTPEngage.

Miro's APM program includes relocation assistance to Amsterdam. For more information on the eligibility criteria and selection process of Miro's APM program, please see the application form and FAQ.

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 30M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 and currently has more than 1,300 employees in 10 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005513/en/

Contacts:

Allison Menozzi

press@miro.com