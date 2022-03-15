NHS Wales appoints CMR Surgical as partner in National Robotic Assisted Surgery programme

NHS Wales appoints CMR Surgical aspartner in National Robotic Assisted Surgery programme

Multiple Versius systems are set to be installed in Wales as part of the world's first National Robotic Assisted Surgery programme in partnership with industry

Exclusive robotic surgery clinical partnership with NHS Wales to improve surgical outcomes and transform the experience of surgery for thousands of patients

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 15 March 2022, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) - a global surgical robotics business - today announced that it has been awarded a significant multi-year contract by NHS Wales for implementation of the Versius Surgical Robotic System in a National Robotics Assisted Surgery Programme. Under the terms of the contract, four Versius systems will initially be installed across a number of hospitals in Wales, with over 1,300 patients expected to benefit from the programme annually.

Wales is the first country in the world to introduce a national surgical robotics programme, in partnership with industry, that aims to transform quality of care and outcomes for patients. As part of a national innovation drive to improve surgical outcomes for cancer patients, Versius will be used to perform procedures across Colorectal, Upper Gastrointestinal, Urological, and Gynaecology specialities. The service will be provided initially at Betsi Cadwaladr and Cardiff and Vale Health Boards, with further expansions to other health boards in the future.

CMR Surgical was appointed as the industry partner following a competitive procurement process, aligned to the National Value-Based Health Care Programme and with the goal of transforming the system of care throughout Wales. The decision is the result of an extensive process in which CMR was assessed on its ability to meet performance, quality, and pricing criteria. Versius will allow surgeons to perform complex keyhole operations precisely and accurately.

"This is a landmark move by NHS Wales and one that will bring many benefits to surgeons and patients providing them access to life changing innovation. We are proud to be part of this programme and believe countries around the world will be looking towards Wales as a potential model for implementation of surgical robotics using advanced technology," said Dr. Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer of CMR Surgical. "We would like to thank NHS Wales for choosing us as a partner in this exciting robotics programme to address overwhelming needs for improved surgical care and outcomes for cancer patients in Wales."

"The All-Wales Robotic Assisted Surgery Network is an ambitious and important programme helping to improve outcomes for patients and the NHS in Wales. It will put Wales at the forefront of international research for the use of robotic surgical techniques. This pioneering service will also encourage specialist staff to come to Wales to train and practice" said Eluned Morgan, Health and Social Services Minister for Wales.

"Selecting a surgical robot was a crucial step for the success of this programme. Versius will bring the benefits of advanced robotic keyhole surgery including increased operative precision, less pain, smaller scars, and less time in hospital so patients can recover quicker" said Jared Torkington, Lead Clinician for the National Robotics Assisted Surgery Programme. "This national programme embraces the latest innovation to improve patient outcomes and lead to efficient use of surgical teams and resources, which is critical right now."

In partnership with Welsh Health Boards, CMR will help develop a robotic network in Wales by supporting the implementation of Versius systems, delivering training and education countrywide, supporting research, and providing the CMR global clinical registry to understand the development of patient outcomes and enable patient safety.

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales says "We are delighted to support NHS Wales to accelerate innovative robotic surgery access for patients across Wales. This project with CMR is a fantastic example of how industry can partner with NHS Wales to deliver adoption on a national scale."

CMR has successfully negotiated competitive tenders in numerous markets, through novel and flexible pricing models designed to increase access to transformative robotic assisted surgery. Versius is established as a valuable surgical tool in a number of hospitals across Europe, India, Australia, and the Middle East. Expansion of Versius within the NHS in the UK represents an important development for CMR as it continues to demonstrate significant value to patients, surgeons, and leading health systems globally.

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable, and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it is more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams, and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.