DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

15 March 2022

Wickes Group plc

Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

Wickes today announces a short delay to the publication of its preliminary financial results for the year end 1 January 2022.

Procedures relating to the Group's Annual Report & Accounts are well advanced, however, our auditors KPMG LLP have requested more time to complete the audit process.

We now expect to report our preliminary results for the year ended 1 January 2022 on 25 March 2022.

The Board continues to expect to report adjusted profit before tax of no less than GBP83m.

Contacts:

Wickes Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822

Investor Relations PR Adviser to Wickes

Andy Hughes +44 (0) 776 736 5360 Lucy Legh, Will Smith, Charlie Twigg

investorrelations@wickes.co.uk wickes@headlandconsultancy.com

