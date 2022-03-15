Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.03.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
15.03.22
09:16 Uhr
2,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.03.2022 | 08:31
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement 15-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 March 2022

Wickes Group plc

Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

Wickes today announces a short delay to the publication of its preliminary financial results for the year end 1 January 2022.

Procedures relating to the Group's Annual Report & Accounts are well advanced, however, our auditors KPMG LLP have requested more time to complete the audit process.

We now expect to report our preliminary results for the year ended 1 January 2022 on 25 March 2022.

The Board continues to expect to report adjusted profit before tax of no less than GBP83m.

Contacts:

Wickes Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822

Investor Relations PR Adviser to Wickes

Andy Hughes +44 (0) 776 736 5360 Lucy Legh, Will Smith, Charlie Twigg

investorrelations@wickes.co.uk wickes@headlandconsultancy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  148982 
EQS News ID:  1302335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
