Through Combined Efforts, the Partnership Will Advance Pharma 4.0 Transformation in Southern Europe

Aizon, an enterprise AI software provider, and aggity, a Spanish firm focused on business digital transformation, announced today a partner program agreement to collaborate around accelerating digital transformation within manufacturing operations at the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers.

This collaborative effort is based on Aizon's SaaS platform leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve manufacturing operations for the biopharmaceutical industry, combined with aggity's unique domain expertise, which combines best practices and operating models with innovative technological solutions, to optimize enterprise processes throughout.

"We are excited to partner with Aizon, a joint effort to bring market-leading technology that is purpose-built for the industry to our customers, for real and impactful improvements on how to create value from manufacturing data in GxP environments," says Óscar Pierre, CEO and President at aggity.

Through this partnership, the Aizon AI SaaS platform will be able to successfully monitor and optimize aggity's customers' operations, identifying and eliminating the root causes of operational issues, enhancing operating performance all while ensuring GxP compliance and inherent data integrity. Members from both organizations will work side-by-side to combine aggity's strong knowledge in digital transformation, automation, and regulations with Aizon's big data, industry, and advanced technological experience.

"Aizon innovates how customers use data to achieve actionable insights within and across manufacturing sites," says Glenn Griffin, SVP Global Sales Alliances for Aizon. "We are delighted to join forces so that pharma and biotech companies in the region can increase operational efficiencies from development through manufacturing, improve processes, and accelerate the delivery of therapeutic products."

About aggity

aggity is a Spanish multinational specialized in digital transformation for business management. With more than 300 employees globally and a consolidated turnover forecast for 2022 of 27.2 M€, aggity has headquarters in Barcelona and Madrid (Spain), and Milan (Italy) and has a central office for Latin America in Mexico DF and subsidiaries in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador. The company has digital transformation laboratories in Barcelona, ??Alicante and Mexico. aggity provides solutions and services to more than 750 customers in more than 20 countries, operating in range of sectors that includes food beverage, finance and insurance, industry, health and public administration.

About Aizon

Aizon is an AI software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictive insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity.

For more information, please visit Aizon.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005059/en/

Contacts:

Aizon

Noel Ortiz

noel.ortiz@aizon.ai

(+34) 623 04 10 94