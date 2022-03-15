India's solar cell and module production capacity is expected to rise in the years ahead.From pv magazine India India's solar module production capacity will almost double to 36GW in two years, from 18GW as of December 2021. Cell production capacity will rise to 18GW by the end of 2023 from just 4GW at present, according to JMK Research analysts. The analysts estimated the two-year capacity additions based on the announcements of industry leaders and new entrants exploring the market. The Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV manufacturing is a major catalyst ...

