Christchurch, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - The $RUBY token will officially list on Bitrue on 15/03 at 11AM UTC. The platform and its suite of play to earn crypto games is set to officially go to market, with the token surpassing the required vote threshold on BTR voting. The pairing to go live when trading commences is RUBY/USDT.

Prior to the Bitrue listing, the Ruby Vault also went live, allowing private sale investors the ability to redeem their tokens as per the relevant vesting schedules. The Ruby Play Network, a Binance Chain Fund recipient, is looking to complete the final phases of its tokenization with hardcaps on all funding rounds reached - and some oversubscribed.

RUBY/USDT to list on Bitrue after vote success

IDOs Filled in 20 Hours, Bitrue Vote In 12

The manifestation of excitement that seems to have exhumed within the Ruby Play Network has been palpable over the last week, with a few ambitious milestones hit within quick succession.

The BTR vote amassed over 5 million votes in 12 hours, as participants gave a strong vote of confidence at the opportunity to earn a part of the 1,000,000 $RUBY pool up for grabs, and for the $RUBY token to subsequently list on Bitrue Exchange.

IDO phases on ACY Finance and ApeSwap were both filled inside their allotted 24 hour run-times, with both $100k USDT and 500 WBNB hardcaps achieved successfully.

The upcoming listing and those thereafter will see $RUBY traded for the first time for most, coming subsequent to the completion of filled seed, strategic, private, Play List and IDO rounds. The platform has seen exponential growth during this time, amassing over 130,000 users with over 80,000 wallet registrations

Private Sale Token Distribution Goes Live On Ruby Vault

The private sale rounds that were predecessor to the IDOs are now being fulfilled, with $RUBY tokens redeemable via the Ruby Vault platform. Users can connect their wallets and withdraw $RUBY in line with monthly linear vesting schedules.

The vault features a claim and transfer option for users to carry out transactions, plus OTC quotes provided by market maker Yellow.org - a strategic partner of the Ruby Play Network - providing support for sale orders. In addition to the vault and OTC functionalities, the portal also features a staking option within the same user interface, allowing users to both redeem and stake $RUBY on XPortal. The portal comes complete with a vault tutorial video, narrated by Chief Growth Officer, Rob Carroll.

$RUBY Listing Continues

After the aforementioned listing on Bitrue, the $RUBY token will then see liquidity added on PancakeSwap V2, with a listing on Coinsbit to follow suit. The end of March will see $RUBY listed on a variety of other exchanges including Whitebit and Gate.io, via the gate labs startup proposition.

