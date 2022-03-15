Channel Partners Given Access to Enhanced Sales, Marketing, Product and Technical Tools to Maximize Online Security with Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance

iProov, the world leader in biometric face authentication technology, announced today the launch of its new Global Partner Program. New and existing iProov partners will be given access to enhanced resources for sales, marketing, product and technical support, enabling them to drive business growth by bringing world-leading security technology to their customers' digital transformation programs.

iProov, which currently has an established partner ecosystem across the U.S., LATAM, Europe and APAC, has launched the new program to share industry expertise and market growth opportunities with organizations in a broad range of sectors. These include identity solution providers, system integrators and technology partners, all of whom will be equipped with the technology and resources they each need to create sizable revenue opportunities within the market.

"Organizations across the globe partner with iProov for our proven face verification technology and for the benefits we bring: excellent completion rates, the highest levels of security and usability, simple integration and fantastic working relationships," said Rob Percy, Vice President, Global Partnership Strategy. "We are committing extensive resources to growing our global partner ecosystem, and participating partners will benefit from a greater competitive edge that will accelerate growth and maximize opportunities."

The iProov Global Partner Program provides a framework that drives revenue, uncovers opportunities and fosters mutual success. The program benefits include:

Access to the iProov Partner Enablement Platform and materials for sales, marketing and product information.

Availability of market development funds and co-marketing opportunities.

Enhanced onboarding, training and enablement.

Unrivaled expertise in biometric face verification for deal support.

Access to account teams to drive sales and ensure customer success.

About iProov

Launched in 2013, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts:

Media:

Rob Tacey

rob.tacey@iproov.com