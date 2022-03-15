A US-Chinese research group has developed a full chlorine membrane-free redox flow battery that is claimed to achieve a round-trip energy efficiency of 91% at 10?mA/cm2 and an energy density of 125.7?Wh/L. The device is based on an aqueous electrolyte made of sodium chloride (NaCl) which uses chlorine (Cl2/Cl-) redox couple as the active material for the positive electrode.A group of scientists from the University of Maryland in the United States and the East China University of Science and Technology has fabricated a reversible chlorine redox flow battery for stationary energy storage. The full ...

