Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, and CodeBase, one of the UK's largest technology start-up incubators, announced a partnership to provide entrepreneurs with access to Square's payment ecosystem and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

Through the partnership, Square will support CodeBase's network of start-ups by offering a series of workshops that enable entrepreneurs to learn from leaders in the commerce and payments fields. Square will also offer these start-ups free or discounted hardware to accept payments as well as free payment processing to help kick-start their business. Finally, the start-ups will be able to connect directly with the Square platform team for questions and support as they build solutions on top of Square's APIs.

Trusted by thousands of businesses around the world, Square offers all the tools sellers and developers need to start, run, grow, or adapt their businesses. Square tools enable business owners to set up eCommerce solutions, take card payments in person, access earnings faster, manage inventory or a busy kitchen, and much more. With a suite of products that fully integrate with each other, Square saves businesses time, offers solutions for a multitude of complex business needs all in one place, and makes it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in the future.

Speaking about the partnership, Ginevra Mambretti, Square Developer Product Marketing Manager, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with CodeBase, Scotland's biggest tech start-up incubator, to provide entrepreneurs with preferential access to Square's APIs and payment ecosystem. This is a first of its kind partnership in the UK and we are excited to see what's born from the merging of Square's tools and CodeBase's network of innovation."

"It's very exciting for us to be partnering with Square," said Stephen Coleman, CEO of CodeBase. As the start-ups in our community grow and scale, it's important for us to work with partners whose offerings can support companies on their business journey. Square's rich set of APIs and SDKs will open up new opportunities for developers in our community, and we look forward to seeing the results."

Developers across the UK can build innovative commerce applications that build upon Square offerings and publish them on the Square App Marketplace if they wish to do so. Popular APIs and SDKs include:

Payments APIs: Square's developer platform includes APIs and SDKs for taking in-person, online, and in-app payments. Terminal API enables developers to connect Square Terminal to their apps for in-person card and contactless payments. With Terminal API, payments sync automatically with sellers' favorite point of sale software so they can focus on what matters most to their business. POS API enables developers to connect Square Reader for Contactless and chip payments with their point of sale application. Web Payments SDK is a JavaScript SDK that enables developers to integrate online payment processing into web applications to enhance the online buying experience. In-App Payments SDK helps developers easily integrate Square payments into mobile apps.

Commerce APIs encompass the Subscriptions, Orders, Catalog, Gift Cards, and Loyalty APIs, which enable developers to build advanced commerce applications for Square sellers.

Customers and Team APIs enable developers to manage customer and employee data within their app.

Snippets API enables developers to insert Javascript, HTML, or CSS code inside the tag of a website to create custom add-ons that sellers can add to their Square Online website.

Square's suite of developer tools, including a developer dashboard, documentation, technical reference and API Explorer, are fully available to developers.

All of Square's APIs and SDKs are free to use. Square offers fair, transparent, and merchant-friendly pricing for payment processing without requiring long-term contracts or extra fees. Square takes care of fraud prevention, dispute management, and security at no additional cost. Businesses can access their funds as soon as the next working day and only pay a transaction fee when they accept a card or mobile payment.

To learn more about Square Developers visit developer.squareup.com or to learn more about CodeBase visit thisiscodebase.com.

