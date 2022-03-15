Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc's Annual Report 2021 has been published

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MARCH 2022 AT 11:00 EET

Taaleri Plc's Annual Report 2021 has been published

Taaleri Plc has published its Annual Report 2021 today, and it is available the company's website at https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations (https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations). The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors' Report and the Financial Statements consisting of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Parent Company Financial Statements. The Annual Report includes a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI tandards. Taaleri has also separately published the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for 2021.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Annual Report including the Financial Statements is available separately in XHTML format and the primary statements of the Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Taaleri's ESEF Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

All documents are attached to this release and available in Finnish and English on the company website https://www.taaleri.com/en (https://www.taaleri.com/en).

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

