Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, announces record February deliveries, milling and sales from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Kori One Plant ("Kori One"), collectively ("Inca One Plants") and comparative year-over-year ("YoY") production numbers representing consolidated operations from both facilities.

The Company reports record monthly sales of approximately US$4.3 million (unaudited) in February 2022, a 13% increase YoY as compared to February 2021 sales of US$3.8 million.

Consolidated Operations Feb. 2022 Feb. 2021 YoY change Deliveries (tonnes) 5,724 2,123 170% Milling (tonnes) 5,051 2,383 112% Gold Production (ounces) 1,883 1,332 41% Sales (US$) $4.3M $3.8M 13%

The Company also reports YoY increases in ore purchases of 170% and in milling activity of 112% as compared to February 2021, averaging 180 tonnes per day ("TPD") throughput for the month.

Demand for milling services has been robust given the strength in the commodity market and rising gold price over the first two months of the year.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is an established gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One and has produced more than 116,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$165 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, small-scale and artisanal miners (ASM) in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/116748_1d2f7957b4b3da41_001full.jpg

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

For More Information Contact:

Konstantine Tsakumis

ktsakumis@incaone.com

604-568-4877

