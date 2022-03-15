Press Release - March 15, 2022

Appointment at Scientific Beta

Scientific Beta is delighted to announce the appointment of David Wickham as Global Sales and Client Director and Deputy CEO.

Based in London, David is an Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard-educated senior investment director, sustainability specialist, and business developer.

He has over 20 years of professional investment experience as a senior portfolio manager (managing assets) and senior client portfolio manager (raising and retaining assets), with over US$50 billion in assets raised cumulatively.

David was previously Senior Investment Director, Global Head of Quant Solutions & ESG Lead at Abrdn, and Senior Investment Director, Emerging Markets & Smart Beta Solutions with HSBC Global Asset Management. He had previously held positions with Invesco Private Capital, Insight Investment, JANA Investment Advisers and Mercer Investments.

David's expertise includes private markets (venture capital, private equity and private credit) and both long-only and long-short public markets investing across developed, emerging, and frontier markets

His public markets experience encapsulates various approaches, including active fundamental with ESG integrated, active quant using artificial intelligence, liquid alternatives, smart beta, enhanced indexation, sustainable indexation, and (market-cap) indexation, as well as multi-asset solutions investing across a diverse range of traditional and alternative asset classes.

At Scientific Beta, David will be responsible for ensuring that Scientific Beta continues to provide the highest quality of client services and for driving business development, notably of the award-winning Climate Impact Consistent Indices (CICI), the flagship Scientific Beta multi-factor indices, available with ESG and Low Carbon filters, and Scientific Beta's suite of macro-tilted equity indices.