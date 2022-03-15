SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2021 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2021 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2021 on its website at Financial Reports.



The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Auditor's Report.

A PDF file of the Annual Report is attached to this release.

SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes its Financial Statements also in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format.

Helsinki, March 15, 2022

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström

CFO

