Nutraceuticals Market Size Worth $991.09 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 991.09 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rising awareness regarding calorie reduction and weight loss in the major markets including the U.S., China, and India is expected to promote the application of the health and wellness segment and thus, in turn, will have a substantial impact on the industry.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In the functional food product segment, the prebiotics and probiotics segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the majority of food manufacturing companies using probiotics as a primary ingredient to provide better nourishment and reduce health problems caused by harmful bacteria.

Vitamins and minerals together held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing consumer interest in the relationship between diet and health, which, in turn, has increased the product demand.

In the dietary supplement product segment, vitamins emerged as the largest segment in 2021. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

In terms of product, the functional food segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Rising healthcare costs, coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the world, is anticipated to assist the segment growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021. The expansion of the retail chain in countries such as India , Japan , and China has increased the rate of dietary supplements and functional food consumption in this region.

Nutraceuticals Market Growth & Trends

Nutraceuticals are products that provide health advantages and additional nutrition to the human body. It comprises fortified nutrients, such as taurine, CoQ10, omega-3, calcium, zinc, and antioxidants, that develop the complete health of consumers. These nutrients further benefit in averting medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, and allergies. As nutraceuticals develop the digestive and immune systems and enhance the cognitive behavior of consumers, their demand is witnessing a surge at the global level.The increasing trend among consumers to alter dietary habits is likely to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. The consumer belief that improper diet results in an increase in costs on pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. This would also help the government as it would result in lesser expenditure on healthcare and low social security costs.A rise in disposable income, increasing consumer awareness concerning health issues, and rapid urbanization are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast years. A positive outlook towards medical nutrition owing to the high prevalence of weight management programs, along with cardiovascular diseases, is anticipated to propel the product demand.The rise and evolution of wellness-focused diets such as keto and paleo are driving food producers to cater their products in this direction. Functional food products such as probiotics and omega-3 are highly used in yogurt and fish oils in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and develop the quality of intestinal microflora, which is further projected to fuel the growth of the functional food segment over the coming years.

Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nutraceuticals market on the basis of product and region:

Nutraceuticals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Nutraceuticals Dietary Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

Nutraceuticals Functional Food Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Vitamins

Others

Nutraceuticals Functional Beverages Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Functional Juices

Infants

Others

Nutraceuticals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

& Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Nutraceuticals Market

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Nestle S.A.

Danone

Royal DSM N.V.

General Mills

Innophos

WR Grace

Amway Corporation

AOR Canada

Arkopharma Laboratories S.A.

Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

E.I.D Parry Ltd.

Valensa International

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Natrol Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

