Halifax, Nova Scotia and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave") is pleased to announce that contracted test work using IXOS® purification polymer ("IXOS®") successfully resulted in superb gold adsorption efficiency and recovery of >98.6% in direct comparison to 83% adsorption efficiency and recovery with activated carbon (AC). Test results were confirmed by independent laboratory analysis.

Sixth Wave and client mine personnel performed adsorption tests using solution from heap leach columns installed at the site's metallurgical testing facilities. Continuous solution flow testing validated IXOS® performance previously achieved in Sixth Wave's laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah using the ore provided by the client. The results provide the client with positive and relevant data regarding the cost/benefit of IXOS® compared to activated carbon.

IXOS® is a superior replacement for activated carbon used in the gold mining industry. Multiple laboratory and field tests with major mining companies demonstrate the benefits of IXOS'® compared to activated carbon. Additionally, notable test work conducted recently at the Centre Technologique des Résidus Industriels in Canada is outlined in Sixth Wave's press release of March 1, 2022.

On-site testing comparison: Increased Revenue Potential with Reduced Cost

Higher efficiency gold adsorbance and recovery increase daily gold production

High strength IXOS beads eliminate lost gold experienced from carbon fines

IXOS strip time: ~2 hours at ~100% efficiency vs AC strip and regenerate time >16 hrs while leaving upwards of 3oz/gold per ton of AC. Accelerated strip cycles increase daily gold production Multiple strip cycles per day allow significantly reduced plant size CAPEX and OPEX Reduced costs for energy, fuel, and reagents Eluent is fully reusable and operates in a closed-loop system reducing waste and water. IXOS does NOT require thermal regeneration reducing cycle time for the adsorbent and eliminating power requirements. Additional 'Carbon credits' for reducing carbon emissions



Capex and Opex savings coupled with reduced CO2 emissions (carbon credits) and the potential for water stress mitigation offer compelling reasons for adoption that may enhance a mine's ESG posture and rating.

Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, Sixth Wave's President and CEO, notes, "IXOS provides significant measurable monetary benefits to the gold mine by reducing costs and increasing yield. Efficiencies like reduced energy requirements are prescient given current events where energy costs are poised to strip contributions to the bottom line that might otherwise be realized by higher precious metal prices. We look forward to the continued work with this client to move toward adoption."

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction, purification, and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection, purification, and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, and nutraceuticals for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC.

"Jon Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding IXOS® system scale-up, performance, and commencement of full-scale production. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions; such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that IXOS® system performance may not be maintained at production level, that anticipated cost savings and performance levels relative to competing technologies may not be realized that other technologies with better performance or costs may be developed by competitors, and other risks detailed in the Company's filing statement available at www.sedar.com, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116813