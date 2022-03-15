Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Ondas Chairman and CEO Eric Brock and President and CFO Derek Reisfield will host the conference call and simultaneous webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 844-883-3907

International dial-in number: 412-317-5798

Call participant pre-registration link: here

The Company encourages listeners to pre-register, which allows callers to gain immediate access and bypass the live operator. Please note that you can register at any time during the call. For those who choose not to pre-register, please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time, at which time an operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.ondas.com. A replay will be accessible from the investor relations website after completion of the event.

About Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Derek Reisfield, President and CFO

Ondas Holdings Inc.

888-350-9994 x1019

ir@ondas.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

ONDS@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692958/Ondas-Holdings-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Financial-Results-on-March-22-2022-at-830-am-ET