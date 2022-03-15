Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (BE: 3EG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and the Companies shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. The company's common shares trade on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol ENDGF.

In addition, the Company was sponsored by a German financial institution and has been accepted for listing of its shares on the Berlin Open Market with the Company's common shares trading in Germany under the ticker symbol 3EG.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

With the DTC eligibility existing US-resident investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and faster execution speeds. This also opens the door to new US investors that may have been previously restricted from purchasing the Company's common shares and simplifies the process of trading them in the United States.

European and German investors have been showing interest in the Company. Thus, including the Company for trading on the Berlin Open Market offers European and German investors the possibility to trade in the Company shares within a local and familiar legal environment. Inclusion in the Berlin Open Markets is not considered an admission to trading or a formal German exchange listing.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits. The companies core funding focus is the Reliance Gold Project located near Gold Bridge, BC in the Bralorne Gold Camp.

