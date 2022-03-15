Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Applauds the Canada Digital Adoption Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, applauds the recent announcement by the Government of Canada of the $4 billion Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) to help Canadian small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), including restaurants, grow their online presence and upgrade or adopt digital technologies.

"While many industries were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the effects on the restaurant and hospitality industries were particularly devastating. Now the restaurant industry faces new challenges: food price increases, increased labour costs and labour shortages," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk, "We're pleased that the Government of Canada is stepping up to help restaurants grow by adopting new digital tools. We believe that the future of dining is digital and it is encouraging to see the Government provide support as restaurants are struggling to bounce back from the pandemic."

Funding under the CDAP consists of $1.4 billion in grants and advisory services to SMEs and up to $2.6 billion in loans from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) to help SMEs cover the cost of implementing digital transformation plans.

Grow Your Business Online funding provides micro-grants of up to $2,400 and youth e-commerce advisors' support to help small businesses implement digital storefronts and e-commerce capabilities. Eligible costs include those related to the implementation of a digital e-commerce plan such as an online ordering system.

Boost Your Business Technology funding provides grants covering 90 percent of costs up to $15,000 to access advisory services to develop a digital adoption plan, access to zero percent interest loans from the BDC, as well as opportunities for student placements.

Coinciding with the launch of CDAP, Perk is planning a sales and marketing campaign to reach out to Canadian restaurants to inform them of the benefits of CDAP and adoption of digital tools such as Perk's new QR code web order-from-table tool (https://campaign.perkhero.com/order-from-table) that helps restaurants streamline their business and save costs. Perk Hero's Digital Dine-inTM solution was recently endorsed by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) and BC's Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) as a way to assist overworked restaurant and pub teams manage order flow and keep service levels up during and after the ongoing labour shortage.

Perk also views the new CDAP program as a benefit to its digital franchising program and franchisees focused on providing digital tools to restaurants. For more details on the Canada Digital Adoption Program, please read our blog post at this link: https://medium.com/@perk_labs/63724005e959

