Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the EBRX-101 study, a comprehensive phase I clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and safety profile of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

The Company enrolled the first EBRX-101 study patient following successful site initiation and patient recruitment. The first patient has been admitted into the [research] clinic for observation and preliminary testing, with dosing to occur the following day. After dosing, the patient will remain in the clinic overnight for evaluation and monitoring. Recruitment and screening of additional study participants continues, and the Company expects full enrollment of its first study cohort in short order.

"The enrollment and imminent dosing of the first patient in Entheon's Phase 1 study of DMT begins the active research phase of Entheon's core clinical program," said Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Entheon. "In our view, this is a monumental occasion, marking the start of the formal clinical stage of Entheon's development of DMT as a treatment for addiction disorders."

The EBRX-101 study is the core research focus of Entheon Rx, one of the Company's business divisions, which is focused on advancing the therapeutic potential of DMT and DMT-based drug analogues. The study will use an adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with a single ascending dose of intravenous DMT to be administered via continuous-controlled infusion to a population of otherwise healthy smokers. This phase 1 study will provide Entheon with essential safety and dosing data, providing the foundation for further research of DMT's therapeutic potential. The study is being conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research, in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

