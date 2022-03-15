Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") welcomes Mr. Robert Seguin to the Company as its new Director and Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mr. Seguin brings over 30 years of institutional experience and management of securities dealers in various cities and multicultural environments. He currently serves as Managing Partner of Westmount Capital in Geneva, Switzerland since March 2006, focusing on the emerging growth sector of the stock market. Mr. Seguin has also served as financial advisor, senior partner, or officers for financial investment and securities companies in Switzerland, Italy, Canada and the UK and earned his MBA from SDA-Bocconi in Milan, Italy, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "Robert Seguin's vast experience with investor relations will be an asset to our management team and board of directors."

