Animal Disinfectants Market worth $4.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Animal Disinfectants Market by Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy & Ruminants, and Aquaculture), Form (Liquid and Powder), Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide) and Region- Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of the animal disinfectants market is attributed to the increasing trade of sanitation amidst this COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for meat and other animal products among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Animal disinfection is a technique that involves cleaning both the animals such as swine, equine, ruminants, poultry, and fishes and the surfaces to guarantee that microbial and other illnesses do not affect the animals or enter the food chain through the production process at the facilities. The animal disinfectants market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of meat products in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.

By type, the iodine segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the animal disinfectants market in 2022.

On the basis of product type segment, the iodine segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2022. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the animal disinfectants market due to the increasing awareness in sanitation and increasing livestock production. For effective cleaning and disinfection, manufacturers use chemicals such as lactic acid, glycolic acid, phenolic acid, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and iodine in various chemical disinfection. However, the use of iodine has dominated the use of all other compounds owing to its easy availability and wide applicability.

By application, dairy cleaning segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the animal disinfectant market

During the forecast period, the dairy cleaning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the animal disinfectants market, in terms of value. Disinfectants are widely used in the dairy industry for cleaning dairy equipment. The cleaning of dairy cattle involves removing equipment and bedding before cleaning. The nature of the surfaces will influence the disinfection process. Rough and porous surfaces are difficult to disinfect in comparison to smooth surfaces. Both the milking parlor and milking machines must be cleaned daily to ensure more hygienic products.

The Europe is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectant market in 2022

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the animal disinfectants market in 2022. The disinfectant industry in Europe offers the animal disinfectants market a large consumer base with opportunistic growth prospects. The growth of this market in the region is projected to be driven by developments in the livestock and meat industry in the Eastern European countries. Increasing consumption of meat products in this region has also compelled manufacturers to source and export animal disinfectants to other parts of the world for an uninterrupted supply of advanced disinfectants.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Neogen Corporation (US), GEA (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), Zoetis (US), Kersia Group (France), CID Lines (Belgium), Albert Kerbl GmbH (Germany), PCC Group (Germany), Laboratoires Ceetel- CMPC (France), G SheperdAnimal Health (UK), Sanosil AG (Switzerland), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Diversey Holdings Ltd. (US), Fink Tec GmbH (Germany), Evans Vanodine International PLC (UK), Virox Animal Health (Canada) and Kemin Industries (US).

