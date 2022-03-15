SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), headquartered in Boston, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today posted to its website a shareholder letter from Founder and CEO Dr. Qichao Hu. The shareholder letter provides an overview of SES and our path to commercialization.

"While the global markets have been turbulent, we are confident in our business plan and expect to achieve several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of the world's first lithium-metal battery A-Sample to our OEM partners," said Dr Hu.

The shareholder letter can be found on our website at https://investors.ses.ai/news/

