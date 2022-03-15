Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Eurotech for Delivering High-quality Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions that Enhance Productivity and Easily Integrate with Third-party Apps

Eurotech is at the forefront of the edge computing market, with its high-performance edge computing services and cloud integrations.

SAN ANTONIO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global IoT Edge Computing Market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for delivering cutting-edge IoT solutions that increase companies' productivity and meet real-world business requirements. Eurotech is a leading global company that provides edge computing and IoT solutions, covering a wide range of markets, including medical and healthcare, industrial, energy & utilities transportation, and communications.

The company offers multiple tools to integrate the most sophisticated technologies and provide customers with a competitive advantage with out-of-the-box solutions. Eurotech strongly sets itself apart in the industrial IoT market, with a clear emphasis on integrating information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT) with a comprehensive portfolio (hardware, software and services) that allows customers and partners to effectively implement, scale and mange IoT, Edge Computing and Edge AI solutions.

"Eurotech has leveraged innovation in hardware and software integration to create a niche for itself in this highly fragmented market to deliver quality solutions for customers across a wide range of vertical markets and applications. By helping incumbent players bridge the gap between IT and OT, Eurotech has established itself as a vital ecosystem partner in IoT," said Dilip Sarangan, VP of Research, IoT & Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. "Its unique ability to provide comprehensive integration services and edge computing capabilities sets the company apart from competitors in the industrial market."

"This very special award from Frost & Sullivan fills us with pride," commented Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. "It is a much appreciated recognition and further confirmation for a very compelling portfolio and value proposition to the market, focusing on providing customers and partners a solid foundation from an IIoT, Edge Computing and Edge AI perspective. It allows our customers and partners to effectively and securely integrate operational technologies assets with existing IT & cloud infrastructures, an essential element of any successful digital transformation journey."

By enabling open-source technologies, customers can seamlessly integrate third-party software into Eurotech's solutions, improving its capabilities and customization features. As a result, the company is extremely agile in adjusting to market changes and delivering highly secure solutions to its customers.

In addition, Eurotech has strategic partnerships with world-class companies, such as Microsoft, Red Hat / IBM, Amazon, Intel, Arm and NVIDIA. These partnerships with industry-leading companies help Eurotech continue innovating and developing outstanding and up-to-date solutions to meet the market's unmet needs.

"IT-OT integration is a critical component of any IoT deployment. The fact that Eurotech reduces the complexity of these deployments puts them on a pedestal. Their model for integration is one that other companies strive to achieve," noted Sarangan. "The company focuses on enabling the outcomes of deployments efficiently, addressing challenges like life cycle management, security, and software/hardware integration. Integration is efficiently achieved on the back end by seamless integration into IT-infrastructures on-premise but also native integration with cloud infrastructures like AWS IoT and Azure IoT."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

