Epiq Acquires Legal Industry Management Consulting Leader Fireman & Company

Acquisition strengthens Epiq's knowledge management, data management and digital transformation offerings and bolsters advisory services to law firms and corporations

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today that it has acquired Fireman & Company, a leading legal industry management consulting firm.



The acquisition enables Epiq to deliver broader knowledge management and data management expertise and provides Epiq with an expanded suite of strategic legal advisory services and innovative technology solutions for its clients. Since Epiq launched its Legal Transformation Services group two years ago, it has experienced significant organic growth in legal business advisory services, flexible legal talent, legal spend analysis, contract review and analytics services. This acquisition builds upon that growth and Epiq's highly successful 2020 acquisition of Hyperion Global Partners. In 2021, Epiq was named the best provider in Legal Operations by ALM in their inaugural LegalWeek Leaders in Tech Law Awards.

"The constant change in the legal industry has accelerated the need for law firms and businesses to gain more value from their information assets, and stronger knowledge management and data management are key drivers for gaining a competitive advantage," said Ziad Mantoura, Epiq's SVP, Legal & Consulting solutions. "We will always pursue opportunities to help our clients transform the delivery of legal services while meeting their strategic business goals. Fireman & Company is the global leader in knowledge and data management, and digital transformation for the legal industry, and we are thrilled to have them join the Epiq family."

Founded in 2012, Fireman & Company partners with the world's most innovative corporations and law firms - including more than half of the Am Law 100 - to provide substantial and lasting improvements in performance through the effective use of knowledge management resources and disciplines. Fireman & Company is the industry leader in enterprise search, intranets, experience management, and the legal data models that power these solutions. An innovator in document management systems and their adoption, Fireman & Company was recently named iManage's Large Law North America Partner of the Year for its success helping clients design, implement, and manage adoption of the iManage platform.

"Fireman & Company's strengths are our team, our culture, and our values: empathy, collaboration, innovation, and quality. For a decade, our clients have trusted us as their partners, and together we have transformed the practice and the business of law," said Joshua Fireman, Fireman's President and Founder. "With Epiq, we can scale and extend our innovative work with law firms and corporations around the world."

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Click hereto learn more.

About Fireman & Company:

The Fireman & Company team has decades of experience as leaders in the industry, working as attorneys, CIOs, CKOs, and experts in KM, LPM, process improvement, and pricing. They are advisors to the world's most innovative law firms and corporations, and their mission is to help clients make substantial, distinctive, and lasting improvements in performance. Click hereto learn more.

