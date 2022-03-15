Industry Veteran Jonathan Shames Joins MorganFranklin Consulting as a Senior Advisor

Shames has more than 38 years of client service, leadership and board governance experience

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / MorganFranklin Consulting , a Vaco company, and a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has named Jonathan Shames as a senior advisor.

Shames has more than 38 years of client service, leadership and strategy expertise. He has diverse experience, in the U.S. and internationally, leading C-suite and board engagements across multiple sectors while also building and leading global, national and local practices for EY.

"I am thrilled to have Jon join our leadership team as a senior advisor. Jon's wealth of experience in M&A, private equity and supporting the finance function will be immediately accretive to MorganFranklin's ongoing growth," said Chris Mann, managing partner of MorganFranklin Consulting. "His reputation for being a strategic and relationship-focused leader aligns perfectly with our culture and guiding principles."

Shames recently retired from EY after a 38-year career that included serving in senior leadership positions and having responsibility for major global accounts, with particular focus in the private equity and technology sectors. He also has strong expertise in M&A, IPOs, and board governance.

"I am delighted to be joining MorganFranklin as a senior advisor," Shames said. "I have always been impressed by MorganFranklin's success, and I look forward to contributing to the firm in as many ways as I can."

Shames holds a master's in business administration in finance from New York University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Colgate University - and is a certified public accountant (CPA). He sits on the advisory board of Enquire; serves as a citizen audit committee member for the Fairfax County School Board; and is a member of the Wolf Trap Foundation associates board.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com .

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

