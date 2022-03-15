Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with C&C Tech Group to Increase Penetration in the Northeast

Manufacture's Rep Firm Will Utilize its Network of Resellers

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced it has partnered with C&C Tech Group, to target the education market in the northeast.

C&C Tech Group has a network of resellers and its manufacturer's representative listed is authorized to represent Galaxy in New York, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. C&C Tech Group will represent Galaxy at trade shows, conventions, and other professional gatherings, promoting Galaxy products to current and potential resellers, providing appropriate product and sales support to the resellers in the territory.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are always seeking additional sales channels and representation to bring our products and solutions to new territories. The northeast, including New York, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, has been an area we have not served well in our past. We look forward to working with C&C Tech Group and their network of resellers in improving that and penetrating these states."

For additional information on C&C Tech Group, please visit: https://cc-techgroup.com/partners/.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

