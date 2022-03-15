SellersFunding Announces Addition of Director of Sales to Fuel International Growth

Former Capitalise Executive Michael John Cass joined SellersFunding to strengthen the company's international expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / SellersFunding, a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, today announces Michael John Cass joined the team as Director of Sales, based in the London office.

Cass is responsible for embodying the mission of SellersFunding, to empower ecommerce sellers to reach their full growth potential. Cass leads the activation of new business plans, oversees the introduction of SellersFunding in new markets, and generates innovative product ideas. He also identifies opportunities to drive sales forward and increase SellersFunding's revenue.

He works closely with Leonardo Felisberto, Global Head of Business Development, to ensure effective marketing, advertising and promotional planning, and with the Product Development and Operations teams to innovate credit underwriting and pricing strategies across funding products.

Cass brings a decade of industry experience, and a diversified background in business finance and market analysis. He most recently served as Head of Secured & Structured Finance at Capitalise.

"Michael was introduced to the team at an opportune time," said Leonardo Felisberto. "With his vision and in-depth regional knowledge, he's the right addition to our rapidly growing team as we look to strengthen our presence across the UK, Continental Europe, and more broadly across the globe."

"The ecommerce industry is ripe with opportunity, and I am thrilled to generate plans that extend the reach of our products and offerings that are truly game-changing for the small and mid-size merchants powering the industry right now," said Cass.

Today, SellersFunding has over 40,000 registered users and has offices in London, New York, Miami, and São Paulo and Porto Alegre in Brazil. Its team has grown to over 150 members and is constantly looking for passionate individuals to join.

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

