Springs Window Fashions: Graber Partners With the National Sleep Foundation for 2022 Sleep Awareness Week

Graber To Give Away Three Bedroom Makeovers With Its New Blackout Cellular Shade as Part of YourBestSleptSelfie Social Media Promotion

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Springs Window Fashions Company Graber is promoting healthy sleep habits through a partnership with the National Sleep Foundation (NSF). The NSF-the first organization dedicated to public sleep, health and well-being-is celebrating Sleep Awareness Week March 13 - 19, 2022, with a call to action for everyone to recognize the importance of sleep as a crucial measure of their overall health.

Founded in 1998, Sleep Awareness Week promotes sleep health and educates the public on how daytime and nighttime activities affect overall wellbeing. This year, Graber and the NSF are uniting to launch a social media giveaway as part of the Best Slept Self campaign. They're inviting the public to upload their "best slept selfie" to social media using the campaign hashtags SleepAwarenessWeek, TheNSF, and BestSleptSelf. The prize: one of three bedroom makeovers with Graber's new blackout cellular shades.

"National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week is a cornerstone program that's part of our work to help the public be their Best Slept Self," said John Lopos, the CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "Healthy sleep can be achieved through actions we take during the day and at night to ensure we get enough quality sleep to be at our best."

Adjusting light exposure helps regulate circadian rhythm, the natural sleep/wake process behind healthy sleep. Just as bright light is important for the body during the day, creating a dim, uninterrupted environment is essential for a good night's sleep. Blinds and shades can help to create a calm, peaceful-and dark-oasis to relax and give your mind the cue that it's ready to sleep.

Graber recently launched an expanded assortment of blackout cellular fabrics designed with rest in mind: the blackout material blocks outdoor light for privacy and a better sleeping environment. Graber also offers motorized solutions for the blackout shades, allowing them to automatically open or close based on your schedule.

"Graber is excited to partner with the National Sleep Foundation to help emphasize the importance of sleep for physical and mental health," said John Weinstock, executive vice president of marketing at Springs Window Fashions. "Graber has a long history of combining innovation and design to deliver high quality products that help homeowners enhance their living spaces, and our participation in Sleep Awareness Week highlights how our window treatments can improve their night's sleep as well."

Three winners will be chosen at random during the month-long giveaway to win a full bedroom makeover. To be eligible, entrants must follow the NSF and Graber on Instagram and post their photo with the hashtag BestSleptSelf. Winners will receive a complete set of tailored Graber window coverings from Graber's cellular shade line.

For more information about Graber, please visit www.graberblinds.com.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici / Jenna Bush

212-980-9194 / 212-284-9936

jscalici@mower.com / jbush@mower.com

SOURCE: Springs Window Fashions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693032/Graber-Partners-With-the-National-Sleep-Foundation-for-2022-Sleep-Awareness-Week