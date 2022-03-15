Altamira Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in House Dust Mite Allergy Trial with Bentrio

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced completion of patient enrollment in its Bentrio trial in house dust mite ("HDM") allergic rhinitis. The Company expects to release top-line results from the trial during the second quarter of 2022.

The trial, which enrolled a total of 37 patients with a history of perennial allergic rhinitis ("PAR") caused by HDM exposure, is designed to evaluate the efficacy of Bentrio in the treatment of PAR in an environmental exposure chamber (EEC), i.e. under controlled HDM exposure. Study participants were randomized under an open label, three-period crossover design to receive either Bentrio in a single or double dose or no treatment prior to HDM exposure for three hours. The primary endpoint will be the change in the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS) from baseline. The trial is being conducted at a single study site in Canada.

"House dust mite allergies are a very common problem, especially in more humid geographies, and can cause serious suffering and reduced quality of life," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "Following the positive outcomes from our previous clinical investigation of Bentrio in grass pollen allergic rhinitis, we expect this new study to add to the growing body of evidence demonstrating Bentrio's protective effects against multiple airborne allergens. In the meantime, we continue with the commercial roll-out of Bentrio, helping to provide relief for those many allergy sufferers who have been looking for an effective treatment without any drug or preservative ingredients."

About House Dust Mite Allergies

HDM allergens constitute the prime cause of respiratory allergies (i.e. allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma), with prevalence estimates for allergen sensitization ranging between 65 and 130 million persons in the general population worldwide, or as many as 50% among asthmatic patients.1 In the US population aged 6 years and older, dust mite allergens are the second most common source of sensitization right after plant-related allergens (20.3 and 27.1%, respectively).2 Unlike plant-related allergens, which tend to be seasonal (e.g. pollen / hay fever), HDMs may be present all year long. Symptoms of HDM allergies include sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, itching, coughing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain.

References

1Calderon et al. (2015), Respiratory allergy caused by house dust mites: What do we really know?, J Allergy Clin Immunol 136(1):38-48.

2Salo et al. (2014), Prevalence of allergic sensitization in the United States: results from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2005-2006. J Allergy Clin Immunol 134(2):350-9.

About Bentrio

Bentrio (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO".

