Customers now gain access to Cado's cloud investigation platform to respond to cyber incidents at cloud speed

Cado Security today announced the availability of its Cado Response platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through this new channel, AWS customers can now easily purchase and deploy the Cado Response platform via their existing AWS account.

The Cado Response platform empowers security teams to investigate and respond to threats at cloud speed. By automating data capture and processing across cloud and container environments, Cado Response takes the complexity out of cyber security investigations, while delivering unprecedented visibility and context.

"As cyber security attacks continue to grow in number and sophistication, organizations need technologies that better enable them to investigate incidents that occur in their cloud environment at the speed at which cybercriminals operate," said James Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Cado Security. "Making Cado Response available in AWS Marketplace further provides enterprise customers around the world the ability to efficiently investigate cyber incidents and enable faster response."

The Cado Response platform enables investigations of cyber security incidents impacting Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). Leveraging cloud logs including Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail and AWS Systems Manager Agent (AWS SSM), security experts can quickly and precisely investigate potential security threats. Cado Response also supports processing numerous file systems, including Amazon's Linux XFS.

"When an incident occurs in the cloud today, getting the data needed for an in-depth investigation can take days," said Matt Georgy, Chief Technology Officer at Redacted. "The Cado Response platform empowers us to drastically reduce time to investigation and delivers the context we need to easily understand impact."

Cado's patent-pending cloud-native architecture automatically scales up and down to provide rapid, parallel data processing, drastically reducing dwell time following incident detection. Its solution offers broad AWS coverage and even automates evidence capture across dynamic and ephemeral resources, such as containers, eliminating blind spots that have previously made investigations challenging or impossible.

"AWS Marketplace gives customers the power of choice by offering the best possible selection of products that allows customers to transact faster," said Mona Chadha, Director of Category Management at AWS. "Our customers are looking for innovative solutions that drive their business forward, and our support of cyber security platforms, like Cado Response, help further the evolution of investigation and response in modern cloud and container environments."

To learn how Cado Security can help investigate and respond to threats at cloud speed, visit: https://www.cadosecurity.com/.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides a cloud investigation platform that empowers security teams to respond to threats at cloud speed. By automating data capture and processing across cloud and container environments, Cado Response effortlessly delivers forensic-level detail and unprecedented context to take the complexity out of cloud investigations. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

