DevOps Institute Announces 2022 SKILup Festival: A Live DevOps Educational Experience in Denver

Early Bird registration opens for the first in-person event of the year from DevOps Institute, featuring prominent industry speakers, a live music festival, 36 hands-on workshops and networking opportunities for IT professionals

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, announced early bird registration for its first in-person event, SKILup Festival: A Live DevOps Educational Experience. The event takes place June 15 -16, 2022 in Denver, Colorado at The Tivoli, Auraria Campus.

DevOps Institute SKILup Festivals help IT professionals continuously learn, highlight innovation, deepen DevOps knowledge and offer upskilling opportunities to advance careers and lead enterprise DevOps transformations.

Early Bird Pricing features a discount of $100 off registration and is available until April 21, 2022. To attend the 2022 SKILup Festival: Denver, register here: https://www.skilupfestival.io/denver-22

The event features conference presentations, a live music festival and 36 workshops supporting people, process and automation topics and led by some of the foremost thought leaders in IT. The first round of speakers includes:

Emily Freeman , author of "DevOps for Dummies"

, author of "DevOps for Dummies" John Willis , senior director global transformation office, Red Hat

, senior director global transformation office, Red Hat Tracy Bannon , senior principal/software architect and DevOps advisor, MITRE

, senior principal/software architect and DevOps advisor, MITRE Jayne Groll , CEO, DevOps Institute

, CEO, DevOps Institute Helen Beal , chief ambassador, DevOps Institute

"We are thrilled to finally bring the humans of DevOps together in-person in one place to cultivate a learning and networking experience unlike any other," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "There is no better time than now for IT professionals to grow together, advance their careers and learn from the industry's most knowledgeable and experienced experts."

SKILup Festival: Denver offers a welcoming environment for IT professionals to meet, connect and foster professional development opportunities. The event includes six workshop tracks, as well as opportunities to personally network and engage with more than 300 individuals in IT.

Benefits of Attending SKILup Festival:

Offers an exciting opportunity to network and engage in the latest DevOps knowledge, learning and strategies

Experience high-level content as well as deep-dive technical sessions and workshops with some festival fun and entertainment mixed in throughout the event

Learning Community members in good standing will be able to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to maintain and renew their DevOps Institute certification(s).

DevOps Institute will host two additional SKILup Festivals in 2022, including London in September and Singapore in November. More details will be released on additional SKILup Festivals in the coming months. Don't miss out - sign up for live event updates ( https://share.hsforms.com/1QhnhV59-QhCxMuZmy-FIUw2fmpe ).

If you are interested in SKILup Festival: Denver sponsorship opportunities, please inquire through the DevOps Institute website: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/sponsorship/ .

More DevOps Institute Educational Opportunities

SKILup Days

SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro conferences with a singular, how-to focus. Featuring experts from the industry and enterprise DevOps leaders, SKILup Days include all elements of an in-person conference, including virtual sponsor booths, entertainment and networking opportunities.

SKILup Hours

SKILup Hours are educational webinars for IT Professionals. Each SKILup Hour includes a panel session moderated by industry experts, providing how-to knowledge on topics crossing people, process and technology.

Learn more about upcoming events: http://devopsinstitute.com/events

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/

Twitter | @DEVOPSINST

LinkedIn | /devops-institute

YouTube | DevOps Institute

Instagram | @humansofdevops

Facebook | Humans of DevOps

Media Contact:

Christin Jeffers

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760

cjeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg