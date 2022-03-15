IMA (Institute of Management Accountants): IMA Names Kelly Richmond Pope as Director of Research, Ethics and Corporate Governance

Pope brings more than 20 years of experience to the newly created role

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) today announced the appointment of Kelly Richmond Pope, Ph.D., CPA, as Director of Research, Ethics, and Corporate Governance. In this new position, Pope will conduct leading-edge research, primarily in the areas of ethics, fraud, internal controls, compliance, and governance.

A tenured professor of managerial accounting at DePaul University, Pope previously spent several years in the forensic accounting practice at KPMG. Her experiences as both an educator and practitioner will contribute to IMA's thought leadership, while helping to upskill practitioners, empower academics, and advance the management accounting profession.

"Ethics is a cornerstone of the accounting and finance profession, and it's foundational to our mission and to the work of our membership. IMA continues to lead by example, which is a key reason why we've created this new position," said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "I'm excited to welcome Kelly to our team. Her unique blend of expertise and focus on research and its application will enhance the way we disseminate information to and engage with accounting professionals."

An education innovator, Pope is the co-creator of the game-based, e-learning platform Red Flag Mania, as well as a co-author with Jennifer Cainas and Celina Jozsi of Pearson's "Managerial Accounting," 1st Edition, an exciting new interactive, digital first text. Her research on executive misconduct culminated in directing and producing "All the Queen's Horses," an award-winning, feature-length documentary that explores the largest municipal fraud case in U.S. history. Pope is also the instructor for Intro to Financial Accounting and the forthcoming Intro to Managerial Accounting at Outlier.org, an organization that's leading the way for offering for-credit university courses online to students at a fraction of the cost of what is currently available.

Pope holds a Ph.D. in accounting and Master of Accountancy from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from North Carolina A&T State University.

To learn more about IMA's extensive research and publications, please visit https://www.imanet.org/insights-and-trends.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

