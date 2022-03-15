French specialist Sun'Agri is developing a pilot project to combine solar power generation with the cultivation of peaches, apricots, and cherries.From pv magazine France French agrivoltaics specialist Sun'Agri is developing a pilot project combined with the cultivation of peaches, apricots, and cherries in the Rhone Valley, in the French southern department of Drôme, where these products are traditional crops. The Rhône Valley, on the other hand, suffered for several years from the increasing effects of climate change, such as high temperatures and droughts in summer, spring frosts, and violent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...