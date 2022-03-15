At a CAGR of 15.2% Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Size to Accrue US$ 24.07 Bn globally By 2028: Industry Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market is slated to cross US$ 24.7 Billion By 2028, as per new research study by Zion Market Research Private Limited.

Surge in demand for cloud & data traffic from one site to another in data center will foster expansion of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market. In addition to this, strict laws pertaining to data protection with rise in transnational data flow and need for regulating operations in data centers will boost data center infrastructure management (DCIM) industry landscape. Rapid adoption of public cloud and large number of firms opting for infrastructure as a service, the market for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is projected to gain traction in years ahead. Growing use of edge computing and better total cost of ownerships as well as need for optimizing profits of companies will result in humungous demand for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) activities. Huge funding of research activities and technological breakthroughs will culminate into massive business growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market- By Application (Business Intelligence & Analytics, Power Monitoring, Capacity Planning, Asset Management, and Environment Monitoring), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Data Center Type (Cloud & Edge Data Center, Colocation Data Center, Managed Data Center, and Enterprise Data Center), By Component (Services and Solution), and By End-User (Healthcare, IT & ITES, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, and Telecommunication): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022-2028." into their research database.

Data Center Infrastructure Management: Overview

Data center infrastructure management software monitors, measures, manages, and controls data center resources & power consumption of both IT-related device & facilities infrastructure components. They are data-center specific and utilized for optimizing data center power, cooling, and physical space. Effective managing of data center resources has become necessary as data center capacity is expanding rapidly and consuming large proportion of financial funds along with contributing towards GHG emissions in atmosphere. With rise in costs of data centers, it has become necessary for managers to curb inefficiencies and check increasing costs. This has resulted in massive demand for effective data center infrastructure management activities in recent years. Apart from this, demand for data center capacity is set to expand at rate of over 10.1% in next few years with swift automation of business processes, complex analytics, and surge in consumer data. Moreover, any inefficiency in managing data centers can result in huge losses and impact profitability of business, thereby resulting in need for strong & effective data center infrastructure management.

Additionally, data centers offer firms competitive edge and are underpin to success in corporate world. Proficient data center infrastructure management activities can impel efficiency, utility, and availing of data center resources & solutions. Increase in people, processes, and technology combined with effective data center infrastructure management strategies will drive growth of IT sector and contribute significantly towards data center infrastructure management market size. Gap analysis has proved that there is a greater & urgent need for effective data center infrastructure management activities for improving performance of people, process, and technology in companies, and this is projected to bring a paradigm shift in data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market.

Industry Dynamics:

Growth Factors: Demand for Cost Reduction & Capacity Expansion To Contribute Towards Market Size

With perfect cloud solutions, firms are modernizing & consolidating IT infrastructure, automating workloads, and becoming more agile, thereby paving way for growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) industry. Need for transforming business functions, expand data center capacity, and reducing costs of data centers along with gauging efficacy & performance of data center operations has translated into huge necessity of efficient data center infrastructure management activities.

Restraints: Failed Software Installations To Hinder Business

There have been a chunk of failed implementations of DCIM software in some of the firms, though many organizations have witnessed successful deployment of software. Reportedly, nearly one-fourth of firms have complained of unsuccessful deployment of DCIM software in recent years.

Challenges: Difficulties Experienced In Integration Of Real-Time Equipment With Operating Data Center

Many of conventional data center devices including computer room air handlers, UPS, cooling towers, and chillers lack smart energy meters & environmental sensors. This has posed a threat to growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market.

Opportunities: Preference Towards Cloud-Based Installations To Offset On-Premise Deployment Hurdles

Large numbers of firms are distributing their computational resources across slew of environments such as cloud server, physical tools, and edge data centers. With rapid spread of COVID-19, firms are accessing data from remote location through secured cloud servers installed at data centers. Apparently, large-scale acceptance of software as service solutions has promoted cloud-based DCIM software server installations in data centers over on-premise or physical deployment of software server, thereby generating new growth opportunities for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market.

Data Center Infrastructure Management: Segmentation

Telecommunications To Dominate End-User Segment Of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market In 2022-2028

The segmental dominance over anticipated timeframe can be attributed to thriving telecom activities in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Spain, India, China, Japan, Estonia, UK, Germany, France, and Canada. Apart from this, launching of 5G and 6G network in future for improving internet speed & bandwidth will enhance need for more number of proficient data center with enlarged data storage capacities for firms across globe. This will augment penetration of data center infrastructure management solutions in telecom business. Furthermore, strong network infrastructure has encouraged individuals to use online services, thereby contributing significantly towards market demand.

Asia Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market To Register Highest CAGR Over 2022-2028

South Korean Government allocated nearly US$ 3.91 billion for AI and 5G.

Growth of data center infrastructure management (DCIM) industry in Asia Pacific over next six years can be due to rise in use of machine learning and IoT in public & private firms across countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and China. For the record, in its 2020 budget, South Korean Government allocated nearly US$ 3.91 billion for AI and 5G.

However, North America is predicted to dominate data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market in terms of revenue size owing to rise in use of smartphone broadband, big data analytics, and cloud computing by IT firms. With reduction in server costs and acceptance of cloud computing tools, the market is predicted to flourish in region over forecasting timeframe.

List of Key Players of Data Center Infrastructure Management :

ABB Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Stulz GmbH

Delta Electronics Inc.

Panduit Corporation

Siemens AG

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Vertiv Group Co.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Data Center Infrastructure Management is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.2% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Data Center Infrastructure Management was valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 24.7 billion by 2028.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Data Center Infrastructure Management ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Data Center Infrastructure Management forward?

What are the most important companies in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Industry?

What segments does the Data Center Infrastructure Management cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Data Center Infrastructure Management sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 9.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 24.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 15.2% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ABB Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Stulz GmbH, Delta Electronics Inc., Panduit Corporation, Siemens AG, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Vertiv Group Co. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/573

Breakthroughs Taking Place In DCIM Industry:

Participants in DCIM business are keen on introducing new software tools. Citing an instance, in November 2021 , Siemens AG launched open industrial edge new ecosystem IT tool. Moreover, it facilitates easy installation of IT systems & apps in manufacturing domain, thereby facilitating B2B end-users in buying & operating large number of software components available within a singular tool.

Furthermore, in October 2021 , Sunbird software introduced new dcTrack solution enabling clients to effectively handle data centers, edge sites, and labs from off-sites or remote locations.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management is segmented as follows:

Data Center Infrastructure Management: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Power Monitoring

Capacity Planning

Asset Management

Environment Monitoring

Data Center Infrastructure Management: By Deployment Outlook (2022-2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Data Center Infrastructure Management: By Data Center Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Cloud & Edge Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Managed Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Data Center Infrastructure Management: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Services

Solution

Data Center Infrastructure Management: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Healthcare

IT & ITES

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Telecommunication

Data Center Infrastructure Management: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

