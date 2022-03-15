Agendia, Inc., a commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of global commercial leader Elizabeth (Betsy) Hanna as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 15, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Betsy as a critical member of our executive team. Betsy is a distinguished global healthcare and biotech executive with a proven track record building market value in medical device and diagnostic businesses in the US and globally," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "Her extensive functional experience to create and execute global growth strategies will serve Agendia well as she becomes an integral part of our executive team, spearheading all commercial activities. We look forward to tapping into Betsy's strategic thinking and accountable leadership to further expand our global commercial impact towards the achievement of our mission."

Most recently, Ms. Hanna served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Clinical Genomics where she developed and executed go-to-market strategies and accelerated the commercialization of liquid biopsy tests to detect colorectal cancer. Prior to Clinical Genomics, Ms. Hanna was the President and Chief Operating Officer at Origin, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, where her responsibilities included product development and manufacturing, negotiating clinical study design with the US FDA and creating strategic plans to support private funding for a Class III medical device.

Ms. Hanna brings with her a wealth of knowledge from her time serving in commercial and managerial roles at Johnson Johnson Vision Care and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. During her time with these two divisions of Johnson Johnson, she was responsible for global product strategy and global and regional market share growth plans. In her tenure at Ortho, Ms. Hanna launched two new diagnostics platforms globally and doubled the company's market growth in Europe. Ms. Hanna serves on the Board of Directors for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a high-growth orthopedics company. She earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of Agendia's growing business momentum and I'm particularly inspired by the company's unique approach to bring meaningful genomic diagnostic solutions to the breast cancer community," said Hanna. "I look forward to joining the well-established and talented commercial team at Agendia, and leading the US and global businesses to accelerate access to these important assays in order to guide decision making for women with breast cancer and their physicians."

The Agendia Board and management team is committed to bringing in and utilizing strong executive and operational talent at all levels to align with the superior execution and focus on propelling the Company's advancement in all areas. The company believes this dedication translates into exceptional science, actionable and transformative research, and bringing innovative new products to market to ensure patients with breast cancer, their families and their physicians have access to the information they need to make the best decisions about the treatment journey. Learn more here.

About Agendia

Agendia is a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests that help surgeons, oncologists and pathologists to personalize treatment for women at critical intervention points throughout their patient journey.

MammaPrint is a 70-gene prognostic test that, along with other clinicopathologic factors, determines a specific patient's breast cancer recurrence risk. BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping test that identifies the underlying biology of an individual breast cancer to provide information about its behavior, long-term prognosis and potential response to systemic therapy. Together, MammaPrint and BluePrint provide a holistic view of an individual patient's breast cancer, enabling physicians to objectively select the best treatment plan.

For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

