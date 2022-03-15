Time To Get Real: SinVerse Business License Sale Launches This Month

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful land sale , which sold out in under two hours with a total revenue of $3.5 million, SinVerse is glad to announce that their License Sale will be going live in the second half of March 2022, thus enhancing the enormous potential of the metaverse and paving the way for further user adoption. Since the launch on October 17th, 2021, The SinVerse team and $SIN token has attracted over 22,000 holders. The project's backers include Magnus Capital, AU21 Capital, Twin Apex Capital, Vulcan Forged and more, who will be contributing their extensive knowledge and industry expertise, while SinVerse keeps growing.

The upcoming sale will be happening at their license office, the SinVerse Marketplace, which will be available in the second half of March. There will be a fixed price for those who are whitelisted, and they will be able to obtain their licenses ahead of everyone else. The remaining licenses will be sold on auction with a floor price of 30% higher than the whitelist price. The whitelist sale will be happening in the second half ofMarch 2022, the exact date will be released one week ahead of launch. The remaining licenses will go on sale immediately after the whitelist sale has ended.

The License Sale will have a big impact on the demand within the SinVerse, as these licenses limit the number of Premium and Exclusive businesses available. Moreover, each license is specific for one district such as the Cartel, Red-Light District, Chinatown, or The Strip.

DISTRICT NUMBER OF LICENSES FOR SALE PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE CHINATOWN 240 120 THE STRIP 224 112 CARTEL 240 120 RED LIGHT 570 285

Please keep in mind that the number of plots needed to activate the license may vary depending on the type of business that the user is intending to create. For example, a gun franchise will be available across several scattered plots and to build a Casino, he'd need to have adjoined plots. The reasoning behind that is to ensure the resources and businesses are divided within the metaverse. Furthermore, each license will clearly illustrate how many land plots are needed. Some examples:

A nightclub would require 4 adjoined plots.

would require 4 adjoined plots. A gun shop can be on a single plot, but users can expand and create a franchise across 4 separate plots (within the same district).

can be on a single plot, but users can expand and create a franchise across 4 separate plots (within the same district). A casino would require 4 adjoined plots

What else do these licenses entail? Well, each general license is available to all SinVerse landowners. Each owner can create a shop or further extend their enterprise (depending on plots and the type of business), and of course, give their brand to the newly created organization. However, it is worth noting that only exclusive and premium licenses will be able to build high-yielding businesses.

It is also possible to rent the enterprise to other SinVerse players, thus earning passive income via meta-agreement on a peer-to-peer mechanism. Please note: participating in peer-to-peer renting, will lock the land for further use during the entire time of the agreement.

If the user is not going to be renting out his license, he will need to ensure he has inventory or stock for his business. That way, he can generate profit from selling, which he can then either reinvest in his business, or use in other SinVerse features. Gross margins are determined by the owners of stock. However, they will need to either buy the inventory from the marketplace or buy it from the black market via stolen produce found in the game from gangs. That said, like offline, in SinVerse players will need to pay taxes at a business rate for their profits. The tax will go back into the reward system and will reward business owners in the entire district.

Not interested in owning a business? No problem! Everybody can still play in the SinVerse . Those who are keen, can join a gang, and grind their way to success.

Company's Links:

Website: www.sinverse.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thesinverse/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sin.verse/

Medium: https://medium.com/@TheSinVerse

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaSFXYHKFBfbudZMgxanf2w

Telegram chat: https://t.me/SinCityToken

Telegram announcements: https://t.me/SinCityAnnouncements