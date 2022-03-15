StormForge's Kubernetes Resource Optimization Platform Accepted into AWS Marketplace and ISV Accelerate Program

AWS Marketplace Among an Increasing Number of Channels That Are Helping Put StormForge in the Hands of Customers Who Need To Make Sense of Complex Kubernetes Environments

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / StormForge, a leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. It is also available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Built on AWS services, StormForge Optimize helps customers make sense of the complexity inherent in Kubernetes environments through a process of rapid experimentation powered by machine learning. StormForge Optimize helps customers automatically and proactively ensure efficiency for their cloud-native applications, reduce cost of revenue, and increase profitability.

"Kubernetes has become essential for organizations shifting their applications to the cloud. With Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon EKS Anywhere, and AWS SaaS Factory, AWS is accelerating this digital transformation. The time has never been more pressing to ensure StormForge Optimize is supporting AWS-native applications to developers and DevOps engineers to ensure this acceleration is met with unprecedented performance and efficiency," said Tom Ellery, Senior Vice President Revenue at StormForge.

"We are excited to extend StormForge's offering to customers via AWS Marketplace to give them more tools that can help further optimize their Kubernetes environments running on AWS," said Chandler Hoisington, AWS GM - EKS Anywhere, AWS Kubernetes.

Watch this new Cube video interview with StormForge CEO Matt Provo and Chandler Hoisington, GM EKG Edge & Hybrid at AWS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MG9CxGNZj8

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, StormForge receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

"StormForge has been a game changer for Acquia. It allows us to keep pace in a rapidly moving and highly competitive market while enabling us to accelerate the value we deliver to customers," said Charley Dublin, Vice President of Product Management at Acquia. "We expect that StormForge will help us get to where we want to go as a business - faster and better."

StormForge also recently received ESG technical validation for optimizing Kubernetes application and resource efficiency with machine learning, confirming the company's leadership in delivering a cloud-based solution using machine learning to optimize Kubernetes application and resource efficiency. The independent analyst firm detailed the StormForge platform as proactive, single platform, automated and machine learning driven, visual, and purpose-built for Kubernetes.

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

