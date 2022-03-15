Levine & Blit Highlight Its Focus on High-Profile, Complex and Celebrity Cases as the Firm Blazes a Trail Forward in 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Known for its representation of high-profile clients, one of the nation's leading high-powered law firms, Levine & Bilt, takes aim at employment injustices as it blazes a path forward in 2022 and beyond.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, more than 67,448 charges filed against employers throughout the United States (2020). Since its inception, Levine & Blit has proudly stood as a pillar of justice and a staunch advocate for the rights of employees in New York and across the nation.

A High-Profile Firm with High-Profile Clientele

For more than three decades, the firm has established a reputation for its aggressive representation, vigorous legal defenses, ability to navigate complex cases, and depth of understanding related to employment law. Because of this, the firm is often called upon by local and national media outlets to comment on various legal matters, offering legal opinion and insight into some of the nation's most interesting, challenging, and reported legal cases.

This, combined with the firm's extensive track record of achieving positive client results, has earned the firm notoriety among the country's higher-profile clientele. From celebrities and entertainers, to titans of industry, the firm has successfully represented a diverse roster of the 'who's who' in America.

According to a representative of the firm, "We work hard for our clients, which is why numerous news outlets and magazines, including the New York Post, Forbes, the New York Daily News, and the New York Times have recognized our full-service law firm for our client-centric services and tenacious legal advocacy in high-profile celebrity cases."

The Firm Has Been Featured or Recognized by the Likes of:

New York Post

Forbes

New York Daily News

New York Times

Putting People First: a pillar of justice

The firm's website proudly states, 'We Don't Represent Companies, We Represent YOU'. This mantra is one that echoes the firm's unwavering commitment to its clients, putting people first and offering a wide range of top-tier legal services focused on meeting the unique needs and demands of each client.

Backed by more than 100+ combined years of legal expertise in the area of employment, personal injury, and real estate law, among others, the firm is dedicated to standing up for the rights of 'the little guy', giving victims a voice when they need it most.

A Track Record That Speaks for Itself

The firm has successfully taken on some of the world's largest corporations on behalf of preeminent individuals, winning millions in compensation for its clients. Always up for a challenge, the firm has faced the considerable resources and power of big insurance, pharma, and Fortune 500 companies, securing verdicts and settlements in favor of its clients.

Levine and Blit stands ready and prepared to leverage its treasury of legal resources and brilliant minds to take on cases of any size or complexity, and to stand against injustices for employees around the nation.

About Levine & Blit

With five offices across the United States, Levine & Blit has built a hard-earned and well-deserved reputation as a leading law firm focusing on issues surrounding employment law.

Since its inception, the firm has successfully taken on countless 'David vs Goliath' cases involving employees going up against large corporations or organizations. As a staunch advocate for 'the little guy', the firm has achieved a strong track record of successful client outcomes both in and out of court.

Office Locations:

New York - 350 Fifth Avenue, 40th Floor, New York City, NY 10118

California Office - 6300 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 1870, Los Angeles, CA 90048

New Jersey Office - 19 Engle St, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Syracuse Office - 499 South Warren Street, Suite 500B, Syracuse, NY 13202

Florida Office - 201 S. Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 2800, Miami, FL 33131

Those interested in learning more about the firm, or in scheduling a consultation, are encouraged to reach out via the official website, or by calling 646-798-4375.

