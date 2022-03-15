Caduceus Software Systems Corp: Caduceus' McLovin's to Attend Global Pet Expo 2022

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce McLovin's will be attending and presenting at the Global Pet Expo 2022 Trade Show.

Largely in part to the overwhelming response to the last event in which McLovin's attended and presented, the Company has decided to continue its efforts to showcase its growing product portfolio at the 2022 Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida. McLovin's has seen a phenomenal growth. McLovin's recently published its financial results for the quarter ending in December 2021 and is proud to report that it continues to see growth. The McLovin's product portfolio spans across 2 different categories. One for pet food and the other for pet supplies, with 22 of food products and 15 of pet supplies products, totaling 37 products in the portfolio and counting. The Company continues to invest heavily in its product development and believes that events such as last year's SuperZoo and the upcoming Global Pet Expo are a prime opportunity to present its quality products to key industry stakeholders and professionals.

Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Caduceus stated: "Our presence at last year's SuperZoo event was a very successful one. As we further expand our product portfolio, we feel it's important to continue to bring our products to the attention of key industry stakeholders and professionals that will be taking part of this year's Global Pet Expo."

Global Pet Expo, presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), is the pet industry's premier event featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today. The Global Pet Expo will take place March 23-25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The Show is open to independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, and other qualified professionals.

The New Products Showcase gives exhibitors the opportunity to highlight their newest products and gives attendees a chance to preview all the newest products hitting the industry in one location at the Show. This 45,000 square foot space on the trade show floor is set aside to recognize the year's best creative efforts in New Product and Point-of-Purchase Displays. With nearly 1,000 entries, this is the largest new products showcase at any pet product industry trade show in the world. The New Products Showcase "Best in Show" awards are the most coveted awards given in the industry. Winners are announced at the Annual New Products Showcase Awards presentation.

"Our efforts to scale up distribution and sales agreements with both small retailers as well as large stores continue to bear fruit. Our eCommerce strategy and project are ongoing. Events such as the Global Pet Expo provide us with increased awareness for our product portfolio that ultimately translates into new sales agreements." said Corley Heiserman, McLovin's Vice-President of Sales.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC Pink: CSOC)

Website: https://caduceuscorp.co

Email: info@caduceuscorp.co

Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

