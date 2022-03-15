DZ Bank AG - Post -Stabilisation Notice
London, March 15
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: DE000A3MP7J5
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 5bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 30th of June 2025
Offer price: 99.914
Other offer terms: Payment 01 March 2022, Listing
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations:1k
Maturity 30th of June 2025
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Bank of America
Deutsche Bank
Morgan Stanley
Stabilisation period commences 15th of March 2022
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
