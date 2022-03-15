Elsewhere, Scatec and partners have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a large scale green ammonia facility in Egypt. Hydrogen developments were also announced in India and the United Kingdom.California-based carbon-free flight start-up Universal Hydrogen has chosen a 50-acre property northeast of the passenger terminal at the Albuquerque International Sunport, in New Mexico, United States to manufacture hydrogen storage modules, assemble airplane retrofit kits, perform after-market maintenance services, and manage administrative activities. "The location includes access to a runway ...

