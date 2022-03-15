Partner program makes it easy for partners to order fully pre-configured solutions powered by Avnet Integrated

Edge infrastructure companySunlight.io today announced it has launched an Edge-as-a-Service digital storefront with Avnet Integrated. The storefront provides Sunlight.IO channel partners with a portal to easily order pre-configured edge infrastructure solutions, complete with hardware, software, and centralized management, to any location across EMEA-and soon to anywhere in the world.

Sunlight is an edge infrastructure solution that makes managing edge applications as easy as the cloud. By turning each location into a 'micro cloud', all legacy and bleeding edge services can be consolidated onto a single, highly available, small footprint and ruggedised stack of hardware. These micro-clouds can then be managed remotely as one distributed cloud from a central management dashboard-allowing applications to be deployed and managed across all sites, in just a few clicks.

The partnership between Sunlight and Avnet Integrated delivers an e-commerce platform where an edge server, such as the Lenovo SE350 or Supermicro E300, can be ordered pre-installed with the Sunlight platform, pre-configured, and delivered directly to the edge locations required. The client then simply plugs the device into the network and powers it on at each location; the edge devices will securely connect to the central management dashboard and be installed with the correct applications. The storefront offers a choice of certified and tested platforms that are sized for common workloads. This method takes the guesswork out of choosing the right platform for applications.

Sunlight CSO, Andrew Brewerton, says: "The nature of edge projects requires large numbers of devices to be deployed either across multiple sites, for example, across a chain of fast-food restaurants, or multiple production lines, for example, in an industrial manufacturing facility. It's important for system integrators and resellers to quickly and seamlessly deploy edge-appropriate platforms running on edge-appropriate servers to get the cost and space efficiencies needed in large-scale projects."

"Enabling companies like Sunlight to achieve exponential growth, by providing a thorough concept-to-deployment platform is our mission at Avnet Integrated. This is especially relevant in the hyper-growth edge computing market where innovative solution providers like Sunlight need a partner that can scale integration services globally, and scale customer reach and capital utilization through e-commerce and end-user financial solutions. We look forward to adding more Sunlight solutions and geographies to this fantastic storefront," comments Nicole Enright, president of Avnet Integrated.

The digital storefront is now available across the EMEA region for partners wishing to order a pre-configured edge solution: https://webshop.sunlight.io/customer/account/login/

Want to learn more about the Edge-as-a-Service digital storefront? Join a live demo and Q&A webinar on 31st March 2022. Register here: https://landing.sunlight.io/eaas-storefront-demo

To be the first to order your pre-configured edge solution in North America or Asia, register your interest here: https://landing.sunlight.io/register-interest-storefront

About Sunlight

Sunlight makes performance possible anywhere from the cloud to the edge. Sunlight's HCI stack makes applications like AI, Big Data, Analytics and Rendering run 3x faster compared to legacy virtualization, and because Sunlight has a tiny footprint, it's perfect for the edge. Enterprises and MSPs use Sunlight to cut the costs of delivering high performance IT by 70%. Contact info@sunlight.io with any queries, demo requests, to become a Sunlight partner, or to arrange a free trial.

About Avnet Integrated

Avnet Integrated is the integration arm of Avnet Inc. and globally offers comprehensive systems integration, business, and service solutions. Collaborating with the industry's premier platform suppliers, Avnet Integrated helps customers optimize capital, accelerate sales, and deliver on their brand experience, ultimately accelerating revenue and margin growth. Learn more at www.avnet.com/integrated.

