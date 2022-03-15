BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolutions 10 and 11, and special resolutions 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) That the maximum fees payable to the Directors shall be increased to £200,000 per annum.



(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Abstain Resolution 1: 6,483,848 97.61 158,932 2.39 55,305 Resolution 2: 6,177,035 94.56 355,444 5.44 165,606 Resolution 3: 6,637,351 99.68 21,040 0.32 39,694 Resolution 4: 6,330,764 96.91 201,860 3.09 165,461 Resolution 5: 6,303,476 96.56 224,879 3.44 169,730 Resolution 6: 6,301,310 96.70 215,045 3.30 181,730 Resolution 7: 6,317,611 96.85 205,500 3.15 174,974 Resolution 8: 6,164,333 93.65 418,220 6.35 115,532 Resolution 9: 6,394,105 96.45 235,414 3.55 68,566 Resolution 10: 6,050,738 91.21 583,453 8.79 63,894 Resolution 11: 6,430,012 96.42 238,613 3.58 29,460 Resolution 12: 6,108,960 93.12 451,609 6.88 137,516 Resolution 13: 6,477,777 97.17 188,349 2.83 31,959

15 March 2022

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639