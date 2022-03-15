Anzeige
15.03.2022
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 15

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolutions 10 and 11, and special resolutions 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) That the maximum fees payable to the Directors shall be increased to £200,000 per annum.

(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary(%)Votes
against		(%)Abstain
Resolution 1: 6,483,84897.61158,9322.3955,305
Resolution 2:6,177,03594.56355,4445.44165,606
Resolution 3: 6,637,35199.6821,0400.3239,694
Resolution 4: 6,330,76496.91201,8603.09165,461
Resolution 5:6,303,47696.56224,8793.44169,730
Resolution 6: 6,301,31096.70215,0453.30181,730
Resolution 7:6,317,61196.85205,5003.15174,974
Resolution 8:6,164,33393.65418,2206.35115,532
Resolution 9:6,394,10596.45235,4143.5568,566
Resolution 10: 6,050,73891.21583,4538.7963,894
Resolution 11:6,430,01296.42238,6133.5829,460
Resolution 12:6,108,96093.12451,6096.88137,516
Resolution 13:6,477,77797.17188,3492.8331,959

15 March 2022

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639

