Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces the launch of Point de Vue TV on Orange TV1, an SVoD leading channel dedicated to royal families and famous people.

Launched last summer 2021, the channel www.pointdevue.tv gives viewers the best insight in Royal, History, Culture and Legacy news. Nearly 100 hours of programs, documentaries and fiction, with new and exclusive features, are offered each month.

Point de Vue TV is co-published by Point de Vue, the renowned magazine featuring royal families, together with the channel factory Alchimie.

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, Chief Executive Officer of Alchimie, comments: "The launch of www.pointdevue.tv on Orange is in accordance with the strategic orientations announced at the beginning of the year, namely to refocus on leading channels with high potential. Point de Vue TV is definitely part of those high-potential channels. We have co-published the channel to enable the audience to further extending its dream. In this regard, we are thrilled to pursue our partnership with Orange and offer premium affinities contents to subscribers."

Adélaïde de Clermont-Tonnerre, Editorial Director of Point de Vue magazine, states: "The launch of www.pointdevue.tv on Orange TV box is a new step in its development. As the world is about to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June, www.pointdevue.tv will offer in the coming weeks: new contents about the Windsors, new historical dramas, as well as a program on the royal news hosted by our experts."

Presentation of Point de Vue TV's offer

Get an unforgettable journey according to Point de Vue's pure tradition for €2.99 for the first month, then €4.99 per month without any commitment. For more information, go to channel 111 on Orange TV or to the Video Pass section.

About Point de Vue

Point de Vue is a widely circulated weekly magazine and also a powerful brand in France and worldwide. Along with Elle and Paris Match, it is the best-selling French-language magazine for export. Point de Vue also publishes a bimonthly magazine, Images du Monde, which is dedicated to art, jewelry, wedding and men's elegance, as well as a wide range of special issues for specific events, and a website with 500,000 visitors per month.

In 2020, the magazine celebrated its 75th anniversary. An opportunity to look back at its prestigious history, since the title was created in London by heroes of the Free France. General Corniglion-Molinier, the industrialist Lucien Rachet alias Lazare Rachline -, who hoped to win the heart of Martine Carol and who will create the LICRA, and Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the founder of Publicis, who wanted to make it a French Life. The first edition came out on March 23, 1945. Raymond Aron, a young philosopher with a promising future, wrote the first 37 editorials.

Today, Point de Vue is associated with the history and current events of the royal and princely houses, with which it maintains a relationship of trust. Our weekly magazine also places great emphasis on reporting, and makes a point of producing a significant proportion of its photos. Concerned with the quality of the writing, Point de Vue wishes to share emotion and transmit information. Destinies, portraits, investigations, depth of field thanks to permanent historical reviews, openness to the world: the magazine strives to make the inaccessible accessible, to take the reader into a positive, inspiring world, where art, culture, heritage and history are embodied with modernity.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK.

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

1 Latest generation of boxes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005921/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98