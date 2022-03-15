POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Full Year 2021 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The management team will host webcast calls on March 22, 2022:

In French , at 1:00 pm EDT (New York) 6:00 pm CET (Paris time) .

To register for the webcast:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4dWeP9qBSrObHPWD97xKQQ

, at 1:00 pm EDT (New York) . To register for the webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4dWeP9qBSrObHPWD97xKQQ In English, at 2:00 pm EDT (New York) 7:00 pm CET (Paris time).

To register for the webcast:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4tH24fDcSxqoG5OoCu2vSA

A slide presentation to accompany the webcast will be available in the Investors section of Poxel website.

Participants will be able to submit questions through the webcast chat during the event.

Following the webcasts, a replay will be available for 90 days at https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/company-information/corporate-presentations

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectivesFor the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315006047/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Media

Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations Communication Senior Director

aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

+33 6 99 81 08 36

Elizabeth Woo

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Communication

elizabeth.woo@poxelpharma.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh or Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94