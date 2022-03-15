Capgemini SE: Ethisphere announces Capgemini as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 10th consecutive year

Capgemini press contact:

EthisphereannouncesCapgemini as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 10th consecutive year

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to

business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

Paris, March 15, 2022-Capgeminihas been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Capgemini has been highlighted every year since 2013. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. This accolade illustrates, once again, Capgemini's efforts in maintaining a strong ethical culture rooted in its core values.

"Being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for a decade now illustrates that we strive hard to build a strong ethical culture at Capgemini. We have extra responsibility that comes with our global stature and we take it very seriously,' comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. "As an employer of choice and a trusted business partner to many organizations across the world, it is critical for us to follow the highest ethical standards in everything we do.'

"I'm really proud of this 10thconsecutive recognition," says Philippe Christelle, Capgemini Group's Chief Ethics Officer. "We trust our employees to innovate and find solutions for our clients, while always acting on our core values - contributing to our ethical culture through their choices and actions every working day. This recognition is a strong endorsement of our ongoing collective effortsto build a more ethical future."

While Capgemini's teams are located in more than 50 countries, they share a common culture based on honesty, trust, and respect for each other's backgrounds and contributions to a joint enterprise. As part of its recently announced ESG policy, Capgemini has also introduced a new objective to maintain over 80% of the workforce with an Ethics Score between 7 and 10.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Capgemini for having earned the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for ten years in a row, during which time the organization has grown exponentially without compromising its high ethical standards."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

