Rocket Internet SE completes buyback offer at a buyback volume of EUR 924,190,540.00

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Rocket Internet SE (the "Company") has completed its buyback offer. During the acceptance period from February 9, 2022 to March 10, 2022, 26,405,444 Rocket Internet shares with the required number of tender rights were tendered to the Company at the offer price of EUR 35.00 per Rocket Internet share. This corresponds to a buyback volume of EUR 924,190,540.00 and an acceptance rate of 95.45% of the total offer volume of up to EUR 968,242,765.00.

Pursuant to Section 4.4 of the offer letter, the payment of the purchase price for the Rocket Internet shares for which the acceptance of the buyback offer was declared (the "Tendered Rocket Internet Shares") shall be made to the custodian securities service provider concurrently (Zug um Zug) against transfer of the corresponding Tendered Rocket Internet Shares into the securities account of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG with Clearstream Banking AG for transfer to the Company. The aforementioned payments and transfers are expected to occur on March 18, 2022.

Upon credit at the relevant custodian securities service provider, the Company has fulfilled its obligation to pay the purchase price. It is up to the relevant custodian securities service provider to credit the purchase price to the relevant Rocket Internet shareholder. The exact point in time the purchase price is credited to the account of the respective Rocket Internet shareholder depends on the relevant custodian securities service provider and will, as a rule, be after the point in time the purchase price is available to the relevant custodian securities service provider.

The Company intends to redeem the Rocket Internet shares acquired by the Company on the basis of this buyback offer for the purpose of a capital reduction immediately after acquisition and fulfillment of all relevant requirements in this respect.

Contact:

E: info@rocket-internet.com

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its network. Rocket Internet companies are active in a large number of countries around the world. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.

