Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Soeben Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Annual Financial Report

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC FILES INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM 20-F

LONDON, 15 March 2022 - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc ("CCEP") (ticker symbol CCEP) announces that, on 15 March 2022, it filed its 2021 Integrated Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Rule 5250(d) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules and includes CCEP's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2021 were released on 16 February 2022.

The 2021 Integrated Report and Form 20-F is available on CCEP's website at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/integrated-reports and also online at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the 2021 Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Printed copies of the Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be posted to those shareholders who have requested it, on or around 14 April 2022.

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 20 7355 8406

Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

+44 7970 145 218

Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support. The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693186/Coca-Cola-Europacific-Partners-plc-Announces-Annual-Financial-Report

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
