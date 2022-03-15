Allego expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2022, under the ticker symbols ALLG and ALLG.WS

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III ("Spartan") (NYSE: SPAQ), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it plans to complete its business combination with Allego Holding B.V. ("Allego"), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

"We look forward to closing our business combination with Allego tomorrow and are very pleased to bring them public on the New York Stock Exchange to continue advancing EV charging across Europe," said Geoffrey Strong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan and Senior Partner and Co-Lead of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo.

In connection with the completion of the business combination, Allego N.V.'s (the "Company") ordinary shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 17, 2022, under the ticker symbols "ALLG" and "ALLG.WS," respectively.

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspaciii.com.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Spartan's and Allego's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Spartan's and Allego's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (ii) risks related to the rollout of Allego's business strategy and the timing of expected business milestones; (iii) risks related to the consummation of the proposed business combination with Spartan being delayed or not occurring at all; (iv) risks related to political and macroeconomic uncertainty; (v) the risk that the operating and strategic initiatives described in this communication are delayed or do not occur at all; and (vi) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on any of the foregoing risks. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in Spartan's most recent filings with the SEC and in the registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Form F-4"), including the proxy statement/prospectus forming a part thereof filed by Athena Pubco in connection with the business combination on September 30, 2021, as amended on December 14, 2021, January 18, 2022 and February 1, 2022. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Spartan, Allego or Athena Pubco, the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to Spartan, Allego, Athena Pubco or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of Spartan, Allego and Athena Pubco expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

